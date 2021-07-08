Franklin Police respond to double shooting on Dorchester Street, one fatality

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in Franklin.

Police said they received an emergency call reporting a shooting around 12:05 a.m. in the 1600 block of Dorchester Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He has since been identified as Khadduri Brown.

A second victim, a 24-year-old man, drove himself to Southhampton Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.

