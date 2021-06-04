Two arrests following animal cruelty investigating in Franklin

Franklin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Franklin police department_207158

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Franklin executed a search warrant after reports of animal cruelty in the city.

On Friday afternoon, they searched a house in the 1200 block of Clay Street. During the search, they found four dogs in the residence in need of medical attention.

The dogs were all removed and taken for necessary medical treatment.

Authorities have since arrested Christopher Torres and Kelly Twitchell in connection to the incident. They have both been charged with:

  • 4 counts of cruelty to animals,
  • 1 count of limitation on keeping dogs/cats,
  • 1 count of failure to dispose of a dead companion animal,
  • 19 counts of animal license violations and
  • 19 counts of animal vaccination violations.

They are expected to make a court appearance on July 26 in the Franklin General District Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10