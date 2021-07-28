Franklin Police identify suspect in fatal November shooting of 28-year-old man

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Franklin say they now have a suspect in the murder of 28-year-old Delvontae Boone in November of 2020.

Boone was pronounced dead on the scene following a shooting incident around 2:30 a.m. on November 8, 2020 in the 600 block of Oak Street.

Nearly 9 months later, police have identified 29-year-old Melkwane Remony Mitchell in Boone’s fatal shooting.

Mitchell is described as approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall. he is currently wanted and is considered to be armed and dangerous.



If anyone has information about this crime or the location of Melkwane Remony Mitchell, they are asked to call the Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.