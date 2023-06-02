FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been six months since Ronnie Everette Jr.’s body was found in some bushes, ending a days long search for the teenager who had been reported missing by his family.

Investigators tell us they have a “person of interest” – but are still lacking some evidence that could help solve the case.

“We’re still trying to appeal to the community for tips, information, things like that,” said Det. Peter Trimble.

Police feel someone out there might know what happened to the victim, who was known to family and friends as “Boosie.”

“A lot of people know each other, some people don’t want to be labeled as a snitch,” Trimble said.

Everette Jr.’s death makes for the fourth unsolved homicide in the small town. Some of the other investigations are also hampered by people being afraid to speak up, officers told 10 On Your Side.

“There’s a stigma about talking to the police,” Trimble said. “People don’t want to be seen talking to the police, they don’t want to get their name out their for fear of retaliation.”

“Everybody knows everybody, so if something happens, it affects everybody,” said Pastor Keith Rose, who knew Ronnie Everette Jr. and remains close with his family.

“He was a quiet kid, it was tragic,” he said.

“Some kind of way, he got with a bad crowd and they hurt him, that’s what got to me. He’s very easy going, so he just got with a bad situation,” Rose said.

Earlier this year, the Brothers Keepers organization in Franklin held a “Justice for Boosie” walk.

“It was hot, but we marched,” Rose said.

Anyone with information about what happened to Ronnie Everette Jr. is asked to submit a tip to the police, which can be done anonymously through the P3Tips app or by calling Franklin Police.

“Even if it’s a small bit of information, it might be what we need to solve this case,” Trimble said.

A reward of up to $5000 is offered for information leading to an arrest. The tip must be submitted through Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 to be eligible for the cash reward.