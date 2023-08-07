FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Around 12 a.m. Sunday, Franklin Police received a call about someone suffering from a gunshot wound outside of Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital.

At the same time Franklin Police received calls for shots fired in the 2200 block of South Street. Upon further investigation, police determined that both calls were in reference to the same victim.

Police say, the victim was approached by a man who demanded money on the 2200 block of South Street. While trying to get away the victim was shot multiple times.

The victim drove themselves to Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital but was later taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and treated for non life-threating injuries.

Anyone has information about this incident or other criminal activity within the City of Franklin, they are asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100, or contact us online at p3tips.com.