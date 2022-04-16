FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin man is behind bars facing several firearm and narcotics charges.

Police say 30-year-old Trayshon Davell Lawson was arrested on April 16 after authorities conducted a search warrant in the 800 block of Cool Spring Street.

The warrant resulted from an ongoing investigation into acts of gun violence and narcotics distribution in Franklin.

Lawson was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance,

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and distribution of a controlled substance.

The Franklin Police Department, Southampton County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police worked together on the search warrant.