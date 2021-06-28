Franklin man accused of assault after domestic incident sends woman and child to hospital

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a domestic incident that sent a woman to the hospital and injured a child in Franklin over the weekend.

According to Franklin Police, officers were sent to the 100 block of Center Street just before 1:;30 a.m. Saturday regarding a report of a domestic disturbance.

When they got to the scene, they found a woman whom police say say sustained knife wounds to her hand and facial area. Officers also found a child who had sustained abrasions to their arm and albow.

Both victims were sent to Southampton Memorial Hospital Hospital for further treament.

Police learned that the alleged suspect, identified as 38-year-old Thomas Warren, left the scene in a work vehicle which he was not authorized to use.

Police later found Warren. He is facing multiple charges including aggravated malicious wounding, abduction, assault and battery against a family or household member, and cruelty and injuries to children.

He is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.