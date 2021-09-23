Franklin High School on lockdown following reports of student with a weapon

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin High School is currently on lockdown after school officials received word that a student may have a weapon on campus.
School officials say that Franklin City Police is onsite investigating the claims, alongside the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.
The school is expected to remain on lockdown until a search of the school has been completed.
No one has been injured.
