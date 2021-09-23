Franklin High School on lockdown following reports of student with a weapon

Franklin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin High School is currently on lockdown after school officials received word that a student may have a weapon on campus.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

School officials say that Franklin City Police is onsite investigating the claims, alongside the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

The school is expected to remain on lockdown until a search of the school has been completed.

No one has been injured.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10