FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A fiery crash involving multiple vehicles has closed both directions of Route 58 in the Franklin area Monday.

Photos sent in from a WAVY viewer show major flames and smoke and at least two vehicles on fire.

511 Hampton Roads first reported about the crash near Armory Drive just after noon and said both directions of traffic were closed. The roadway was still closed as of 12:40 p.m.

WAVY is will working to get official information about injuries in this crash, though a video sent in by a WAVY viewer shows a person rolling out of one of the burning vehicles.

There was also a crash around 6:50 a.m. on Route 58 eastbound near Pretlow Road between a box truck and van that left a person dead and two others injured.

Check back for updates on both crashes.