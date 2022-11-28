Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A deputy U.S. marshal was arrested over the weekend, accused of disorderly conduct and being drunk at a hospital in Franklin.

According to Franklin police, officers got the call for the incident around 6:40 p.m. Saturday regarding a disturbance/person with a gun at Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital.

When they got to the scene, officers arrested Jeffrey Nance on charges of disorderly conduct and being drunk in public.

Nance is currently employed as a Deputy United State Marshal. He was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and transferred to the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Following an inquiry, a spokesperson from Western Tidewater Regional jail told 10 On Your Side that Nance’s mugshot was not available.