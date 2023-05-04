FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in Franklin.

According to a Facebook post from Hunterdale Volunteer Fire Department, Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:55 p.m. in the 35200 block of South Quay Rd. Crews were dispatched the assist Franklin Fire and Rescue.

Crews respond to house fire on South Quay Rd. in Franklin ( Photo Courtesy: Hunterdale Volunteer Fire Department)

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from a single-family home. Crews from the Hunterdale Volunteer Fire Department worked on the scene for around two and a half hours before returning to service.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the fire and if there were any injuries.