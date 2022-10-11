FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are now in custody after authorities found narcotics and weapons during a search at a Franklin home.

The narcotics distribution search warrant was conducted around 4 p.m. on Oct. 4 at a home in the 200 block of Artis Street.

Authorities were able to recover a large number of narcotics, money, packaging materials, and two firearms which led to the arrest of two people.

(Courtesy – Franklin Police) Phyllis Jordan (Courtesy – Franklin Police) Sherman House (Courtesy – Franklin Police)

65-year-old Phyllis Jordan was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



53-year-old Sherman House, Southampton County was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and distribution of a controlled substance.

Both Jordan and House are being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.



