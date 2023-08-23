FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A 28-year-old Franklin man was killed in a shooting on Dorchester Street, police say.

On Wednesday around 3:30 a.m., Franklin police were called to 1698 Dorchester St. for the report of a suspicious person knocking on a door.

As police were checking the area, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of K building.

Franklin Fire and Rescue took the man to Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as Joseph Foster Jr.

During the investigation, police learned the initial shooting happened in the area of A building. After determining the location of the shooting, police were able to gather a description of the suspect.

Police say they located the suspect on the 100 block of Morton Street and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100, or use p3tips.com.

The shooting comes just a week after a 10-year-old was shot and killed in the city. Authorities are still looking for the suspect, Tashawnda Nicole Drayton.