18-year-old fatally shot, man airlifted to Norfolk General following homicide in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Franklin are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and sent another to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
According to police, the shooting happened on Wednesday around 7:07 p.m. in the 300 block of Forest Pine Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
They were flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and are expected to survive.
As officers continues their investigation, they found a second victim inside a residence with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Tazman Banks.
The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.