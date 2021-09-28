17-year-old student arrested following social media threats toward Franklin High School

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin Police say a minor has been arrested for making threats toward Franklin High School.

According to police, they received numerous calls on September 22 and 23 regarding threats on social media to harm Franklin High School.

After further investigation, a 17-year-old student was arrested and taken into custody on Monday. The teen has been charged with one count of threat by writing or electronic message to kill or do harm.

The 17-year-old is currently being held at the Chesapeake Juvenile Service detention facility.

That same day, a 16-year-old Franklin High School student faced gun charges after authorities say he brought a gun to school.

The unidentified student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property, concealed weapons and possession of a firearm underage 18.

The school eventually went out of lockdown on Thursday and dismissal was normal.

There were no injuries reported and no other details have been released.