FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 17-year-old was injured following a shooting in Franklin Saturday evening.

According to police, they initially got the call for a person who had been shot around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South College Drive. When they got to the scene, officers learned that the victim left the area and was in the 1800 block of Rosewood Avenue.

When officers got to the location, they found the 17-year-old Isle of Wight resident suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Police say the shooting initially occurred in the 1900 block of Harris Street.

The victim was treated at Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital before being sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.