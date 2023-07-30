FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 600 block of Pace Street.

On the evening of Sunday, July 23, officers were dispatched to Berkley Court Apartments for a report of shots fired.

Once on the scene, they found a vehicle that was damaged by gunfire on the 600 block of Cameron Street.

During the investigation, officers got a call about a gunshot victim on the 600 block of Pace Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was initially treated at Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital and was then taken to Norfolk General Hospital for non-life threating injuries.

On Friday, detectives arrested a 16-year-old franklin resident in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100, or at p3tips.com.