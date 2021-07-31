110-year-old Confederate statue removed from longtime home

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, officials in Franklin removed a longtime cornerstone of Franklin Memorial Park.
The 110-year-old Confederate statue was removed from its longtime home and it expected to be relocated several blocks away at Poplar Springs Cemetary.
It is the 8th monument relocated in Hampton Roads since June 2020.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.