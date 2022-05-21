FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Franklin are investigating after two people, several cars and an apartment were shot on Friday night.

According to Franklin police, the shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. on Friday in the 100 block of Forest Pine Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Southampton Memorial Hospital and later taken by air ambulance to Sentara Norfolk Hospital in stable but critical condition.

Officers were also made aware that a teen arrived at Southampton Memorial Hospital with a non life-threatening injury to his lower extremity.

Several vehicles, as well as an apartment, were also injured in the shooting.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 