FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — One person was killed and two others were hurt in an early morning crash on Route 58 in Franklin, the first of two major crashes on Route 58 in the area Monday.

This crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on eastbound 58 near Pretlow Road.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office says a box truck and van collided, and the van rolled over. Two people inside the van had to extracted and were flown to area hospitals, while a third person inside the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the box truck.

There’s no information about the cause of the crash at this time. The victims’ names have not been released but authorities say they were all adults.

The other crash happened around noon on Route 58 at Armory Drive and involved multiple vehicles that caught fire. WAVY’s still awaiting word on injuries, but video from the scene shows at least one person was burned by the flames and rolled out of their vehicle.

Check back for updates on both crashes.