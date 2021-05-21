Franklin Schools sends out reminder after parent brings ‘visible weapon’ on school property

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
school-zone_451941

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin City Public Schools are reminding people that no weapons are allowed on school property after a parent had a “visible weapon” Friday morning.

Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling didn’t say what type of weapon the parent had, but said they were immediately asked to leave school property and reminded that school zones are weapons-free.

“The safety and security of our students are our highest priority,” Sterling said. “During the encounter, there were no students that witnessed the incident. I can’t stress this enough that under no circumstances are weapons allowed on school property by anyone other than authorized
officials.”

Sterling said “authorities were notified and will follow through accordingly.” It’s unclear if the parent will face charges, though it is a class 1 misdemeanor to carry certain weapons on school property in Virginia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10