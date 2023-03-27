FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – A Franklin boy escaped custody Monday as Franklin Police were attempting to serve a juvenile detention order on him, police said.

Jymarcus Snead, 16, was initially taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Charles Street in Franklin, but broke free from officers and fled on foot, police said.

Officers chased Snead but were unable to find him, and Virginia State Police responded and conducted a canine track, and several officers also responded and continued searching for the boy, but as yet, have not been able to locate him, according to police.

Police consider Snead, at this time, to be considered missing and are continuing the investigation.

The boy is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 or at P3Tips.com.