Franklin police officer charged with sexual battery and strangulation

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – A City of Franklin police officer is accused of committing an act of sexual battery while off duty on June 12.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office says the alleged victim contacted them on June 14 about the incident.

Investigators looked into the claim, which resulted in the arrest of 39-year-old Franklin Police Officer Michael Greenwell Jr., on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Greenwell is being held with no bond.

Chesapeake Commonwealth Attorney Nancy Parr has been appointed as the special prosecutor handling the case.

The Franklin Police Department began an internal investigation after learning of the

complaint and placed Greenwell on administrative leave without pay.

