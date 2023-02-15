FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – A 35-year-old man with a single gunshot wound was flown Wednesday by Lifevac to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The City of Franklin Police Department Communications Center received multiple calls in reference to a shooting in the 400 block of Pretlow Street around 11:40 a.m., according to a Franklin Police news release.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound, and the victim was treated by the City of Franklin Fire and Rescue before being flown to the hospital, police said.

The suspect remained on scene and was questioned and released pending a case review by the Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Franklin Police Detective Peter Trimble at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 or go online at p3tips.com.