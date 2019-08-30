Breaking News
Franklin man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

Quinton Myrick

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin man could see up to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Thursday to producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Virginia cited court documents that said 25-year-old Quinton Myrick met an 11-year-old girl online in December 2018 and convinced her to produce child pornography and send it to him.

Prosecutors said Myrick posted the pornography on her social media when he suspected she was talking to other boys.

Myrick also produced child pornography with a 17 year-old girl — and posted it to her social media when he became angry with her.

Myrick’s sentencing could be between 15 and 30 years. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 11.

