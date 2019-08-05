Franklin man killed in weekend shooting, police say

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a man died after he was shot Sunday night at an apartment complex in Franklin.

Franklin police issued a news release Monday that said officers were called to the Dorchester Square Apartments shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found 23-year-old Jack Sykes III, of Franklin, had been shot. Sykes was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said in the release no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.