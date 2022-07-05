FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in the City of Franklin that resulted in a fatality.

VSP investigators determined a 1997 Yamaha Royal Star was traveling south on Route 687/Delaware Road near Willis Road around 4:45 a.m. on July 2 when it crossed the center line at a curve and ran off the road.

Upon hitting a ditch, the motorcyclist was ejected off the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Roberto M. Beltrami Jr., of Franklin, Va. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.