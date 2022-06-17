SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin man died in a crash Thursday night in Sussex County.

Virginia State Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Route 35 (Jerusalem Plank Road), south of Route 626 (Neblett Mill Road).

The driver of a 2005 Honda Accord, 37-year-old Jonathan L. Myrick, was heading south on Route 35 at high speed when he lost control, ran off the road and overturned several times, police say.

Myrick’s car landed in a ditch and he died on impact, police say.

At this time it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Police say he was wearing his seat belt.