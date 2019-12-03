Franklin leaders use videos to show “all that is offered”

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Franklin has launched a new campaign geared at highlighting what the city has to offer. City leaders want the region to know that good things are taking place.

“Every age group comes in my store,” said business owner Lauren Smith.

Franklin’s newest store Virginia Gourmet Company opened its doors two months ago.

“There is a little bit of something for everyone,” Smith added.

It is part of a rebirth taking place in the once sleepy city.

“We need to be forward thinking and I think we are doing that,” said Mayor Frank Rabil.

In May, USA Today called Franklin the worst city in Virginia.

“It was disappointing and it also made me fairly angry,” Rabil added.

City leaders used that anger as fuel to prove the paper wrong.

“We all just said ‘hey, let’s take this negative and turn it into a positive,'” Rabil said.

With the help of the National League of Cities, city leaders rolled out a video campaign highlighting Franklin’s best.

“We have a lot to offer here,” Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt added.

The videos focus on the downtown area, the recreational spots and the quality of life.

“The best assets we have is our people,” Jarratt said. “They are the heart and soul of this community.”

That heart and soul is now investing in the city. New shops continue to open and apartments have gone in above main street buildings. The transformation is endless.

“We are headed in a new direction,” Jarratt added. “We want to share it with everyone else in the region.”

“If you look around we only have one or two open storefronts now,” Rabil said. “That’s a heck of a lot better than where we were say five years ago.”