Franklin K-9 receives ‘bullet and stab protective’ vest thanks to non-profit organization

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – One lucky K-9 from the Franklin Police Department just received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a non-profit organization.

K-9 Ares of Franklin Police will soon be donning a new vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit organization from East Taunton, Massachusetts who provide bullet and stab protective vests among other types assistance to dogs of law enforcement across the country.

Ares’ vest was sponsored by Beverly Draper, a citizen of Mechanicsville, with the embroidered sentiment “In memory of Bill Draper.”

Vested Interest in K-9s has provided over 3,500 potentially lifesaving body armor to four-legged officers in all 50 states since the organization was established in 2009.

The program is open to certified dogs, no younger than 20 months old, who are actively employed in the country with law enforcement or other related agencies.

An average 4 to 5-pound vest costs between $1,744 to $2,283, but donors willing to donate would only be asked to give $950. There are around 30,000 K-9 officers around the country waiting for a vest.

