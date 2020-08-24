Franklin holding hearing on Confederate monument Monday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin City Council is holding a public hearing Monday night on the future of its Confederate monument.

It’s happening at 7 p.m. in the Workforce Development Center on North College Drive.

The memorial for Confederate veterans currently sits at Memorial Park, on Clay Street. Leaders are working to decide whether to relocate, remove, contextualize or cover up the statue.

It comes as localities across the region and state decide what to do with their Confederate monuments, after a new law that went into effect July 1 allowed for their removal of contextualization. Surry County was the latest locality to opt to move their monument.

Latest Post: