Franklin High to have increased police presence Thursday after threat

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A Franklin High School student made a threat on social media about a potential school shooting, school district superintendent Tamara Sterling announced Wednesday.

In a letter sent out to families, Sterling said high school students notified administrators, and an investigation was immediately conducted on Wednesday. Sterling says the student’s parents and law enforcement were contacted, and disciplinary and possible criminal action are pending.

Increased police presence will be at Franklin High after the threat, Sterling said.

