Franklin closes city hall, will open emergency shelter following storm damage

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Franklin has closed its city hall and will open an emergency shelter later today following “significant damage” in Tuesday night’s storms.

City officials said in a news release the damage included downed trees, power lines and utility poles as well as widespread power outages.

City hall has no power and has been closed for Wednesday, officials said.

An emergency shelter will be open at Franklin High School from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they expect much of the power in the city to be restored by that time.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said in his weather blog temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 90s with a heat index between 97 and 103 degrees.

Residents are being encouraged to use neighbors and shopping centers to shelter from the heat.