Photo courtesy of City of Franklin Police Department.

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Franklin Police Department is seeking information regarding two burglaries in the downtown area.

At 12:35 a.m. Nov. 22, police responded to investigate a commercial burglary the 200 block of North Main Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, the suspect entered a closed business and stole merchandise, and then proceeded to flee the scene.

Anyone with information can contact the Franklin City Police Department at 757-562-8575, the Franklin/Southampton Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100 or Det. P.S. Trimble at 757-562-8530.