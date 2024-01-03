HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although nobody from Hampton Roads won the $1 million prize in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, several locals won $100,000.
The cities where $100,000 tickets were purchased in are:
- Virginia Beach: bought at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart, 1896 General Booth Boulevard
- Suffolk: bought at Food Lion, 1524 Holland Road
- Poquoson: bought at 7-Eleven, 486 Wythe Creek Road
- Yorktown: bought at Wawa, 2610 George Washington Memorial Highway
