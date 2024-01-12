NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four Greensboro men were sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 12 for their role in a murder-for-hire that left a drug dealer’s aunt dead in Norfolk, officials said.

Jaquate Simpson, Landis Jackson, Kalub Shipman and Nelson Evans were found guilty back in March 2023 in connection to the death of 59-year-old Lillian Bond. Simpson and Jackson were leaders in a criminal enterprise that distributed cocaine into North Carolina and Hampton Roads.

According to a release, a Norfolk drug dealer didn’t pay $81,000 for a multi-kilogram delivery of cocaine, so Simpson and Jackson retaliated. They hired Shipman, who recruited Evans, to kill the first person to leave the house where the Norfolk drug dealer was known to be.

Four Greensboro Men learned they'll be facing life sentences today for the 2016 murder of innocent Norfolk woman, Lillian Bond. Her family says although this doesn’t bring Aunt Lillian back, they can now start their healing journey, as she would want them to do. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/68EVwq1fSp — Amy Avery (@AmyAveryTV) January 12, 2024

As a result, Bond was shot while taking out the trash on Trice Terrace. According to previous coverage, it was her nephew that owed the money to Simpson and Jackson.

She was an employee of the Children’s Hospital for King’s Daughters for around 20 years.