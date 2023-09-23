CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Drayton Road that has left five people, including four juveniles, injured.

At around 5 p.m., a call was received about gunshots fired at this location, according to a release. Five victims, including four boys and one adult man, were shot. They are all at local hospitals for their injuries.

WAVY 10 Raven Payne is on the scene to provide updates.

This is an active crime scene.

There is no suspect information currently, and ages of the victims have not been release.