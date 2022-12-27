SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four people were injured as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the 6000 block of Whaleyville Boulevard.

The call came in at 6:42 a.m., with Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police arriving on the scene and determining that one vehicle hit a patch of black ice, causing it to veer off the road and overturn, according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Moore.

The second vehicle swerved to avoid the first vehicle and also overturned when it ran off the road, Moore said.

All four people in the two vehicles – three in one vehicle and one in the other – were taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Moore said.