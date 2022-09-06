The house on Rutledge Road in Chesapeake after a fire on September 6, 2022 (Courtesy of Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Four people are displaced and their dog has died after a fire Tuesday afternoon at their home on Rutledge Road in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Assistant Fire Marshal Steven Bradley says crews were called to the 800 block of Rutledge, right off Campostella Road, around 12:19 p.m. and found heavy fire showing from an attached garage.

Two occupants who were inside at the time escaped safely after being notified by neighbors, Bradley said. Two other members of the family were away at the time.

Bradley says firefighters brought the fire under control at 12:35 p.m., and the home suffered extensive fire and smoke damage.

One occupant was evaluated for smoke inhalation and one firefighter had a minor injury. However the family’s dog was found inside the home and did not survive.

The Red Cross is assisting the family and the cause is still under investigation.