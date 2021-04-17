Four displaced after house fire on White Oak Court South in Chesapeake

Local News

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An adult and three children were displaced following a house fire Saturday morning.

Chesapeake fire officials say they were dispatched around 10:48 a.m. to the 1000 block of White Oak Court South after a citizen that was driving by noticed smoke, and assisted in evacuating residents.

Firefighters arrived three minutes later to find heavy smoke and active fire from a two-story home. The fire was marked under control at 11:32 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

