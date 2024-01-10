NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Found dog … missing owner?? This Chow Chow was found as a stray on Jan. 5 on Diven Street in Norfolk. If this fluffy animal belongs to you, or you know who the owner is, please call Norfolk Animal Care Center at 757-441-5505 or email nacc@norfolk.gov.

Norfolk Animal Care Center

The animal care center hosts a number of strays, and anyone missing an animal is encouraged to check often. For those interested in adopting, they do accept applications while animals are on “stray hold” in case their owner doesn’t claim them.

Adoption hours are 1:30-6 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.