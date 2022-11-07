FORT EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) – Fort Eustis is scheduled to hold an active shooter exercise Tuesday.

The exact start time for the exercise will not be announced, according to the base, and it is not expected to impact the base’s entry points and customer service areas.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Local residents may hear loud noises or messages broadcast over the “Giant Voice” notification system.

The purpose of the exercise is for Fort Eustis personnel to rehearse how they would respond to an emergency situation such as an armed assailant while ensuring the continued safety and security of service members, the public and visitors throughout the base, and evaluate emergency response procedures.

It said there have been no indications of a changed or increased threat.