VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A former Virginia Beach masseuse will be sentenced on Monday after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients earlier this year.

Malik Williams was found guilty by a jury of two counts of sexual penetration with an object, aggravated sexual battery and battery after a trial back in June.

Williams was arrested in August of 2022 after police got the initial complaint in April 2022, and afterword several other women came forward in the case.

Sentencing guidelines recommend 12 to 19 years, but he could face up to two life sentences plus 20 years.