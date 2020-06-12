Former Va. Del. Ron Villanueva released from prison due to COVID-19 concerns less than year into 2 1/2 year sentence

PETERSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Former Virginia Del. Ron Villanueva, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison in 2019 after pleading guilty to defrauding the U.S. government, was recently released after serving less than one year of his sentence due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We are happy to welcome Ron back to our community and look forward to the contributions he can make to it in the second phase of his life,” Villanueva’s attorney Gary Byler told 10 On Your Side.

Byler said Villanueva is at home and must remain there, except for a few conditions.

Villanueva, who served as delegate for the 21st District from 2010 to 2018, began serving his 2 1/2 year term at FCI Petersburg in August 2019.

Villanueva pleaded guilty in March 2019 to improperly helping two companies, SEK Solutions and Karda Systems, get government contracts.

