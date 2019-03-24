Former Surry sheriff’s deputy to serve 6 months for bribery

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — A former Surry County Sheriff’s Office deputy received his sentence on June 27 on bribery charges.

Dearyl Anderson was sentenced to five years with all but six months suspended. He also received five years of indefinite supervised probation after he serves his time.

Anderson had pleaded no contest to the charges.

Investigators say Dearyl Anderson agreed to a $5,000 deal in exchange for helping a drug dealer avoid prosecution. This all happened after Anderson was terminated from the sheriff’s office for other reasons.

When Virginia State Police troopers arrested him last April, he was working for the Poquoson Police Department.