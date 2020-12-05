Former NSU player and Virginia Beach native Bobby Price elevated to Lions 53-man roster

(WAVY) – You can add another player from Hampton Roads to make it in the NFL.

Bobby Price, who went to Bishop Sullivan High School in Virginia Beach and then Norfolk State, has been promoted from the Detroit Lions practice to the teams active 53-man roster.

Price was undrafted but the safety signed as a free agent with Detroit and was placed on the practice squad.

A four-year starter at NSU, Price played in 42 games and finished his career with 229 tackles and seven interceptions.

In addition to football, Price was also a standout on the Spartans track and field team.

Detroit plays the Chicago Bears on Sunday.