Former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe going to trial on corruption charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former Norfolk Sherriff Bob McCabe’s public corruption trial begins Tuesday.

It’s been nearly two years since a federal grand jury indicted him on multiple charges, including fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He pleaded not guilty.

McCabe, who retired in 2017 after serving as sheriff for 22 years, is accused of rigging bids to provide medical services to Norfolk inmates.

The indictment says McCabe and Gerard Boyle, who was the CEO of Correct Care Solutions, engaged in a quid pro quo relationship in which Boyle gave McCabe cash, gifts and campaign contributions in exchange for official actions that benefited Boyle’s company.

McCabe is also accused of engaging in a similar quid quo pro relationship with an unnamed conspirator, the chief executive officer of a Louisiana-based company that provided food services management for the Norfolk City Jail, the indictment says.

WAVY’s Jason Marks will be in court on Tuesday. Check back for updates.