VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former U.S. Navy sailor who killed a man with a dumbbell while on a “crack bender” will serve nearly 6 years in prison.

Jason Jablonski was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years with four years and four months suspended, after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter back in October.

He had initially faced a second-degree murder charge for the killing of 45-year-old Herbert Bryant back in March at the Eastwick Village Apartments on Edenham Court.

Jablonski, a 12-year Navy veteran who was married with three kids at the time, beat Bryant with a dumbbell and pushed it down on Bryant’s neck until he stopped moving, police say.

Friends said Bryant was “a loving son, a loving father, a loyal friend. Just an all-around good person that everyone enjoyed being around.”