NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former Navy sailor was sentenced to two years in prison in Norfolk after threatening to kidnap, rape and humiliate at least five woman sailors after some rejected his romantic advances.

Courtesy: Western Tidewater Regional Jail

Over several months in 2023, 23-year-old Justin Leung used the internet to send threatening and unsolicited messages to the victims, including messages depicting his genitalia and himself masturbating, a release states. Many of the victims were active duty sailors or veterans of the Navy. Leung also threatened to humiliate them or their female relatives through the “degradation” of their bodies, the release states.

Phone records revealed misogynistic statements from Leung such as “women bring nothing to the table except what [their] bodies have to offer,” and women “shouldn’t be allowed to choose [their partners.]”

One victim took protective measures because of Leung’s threats.