NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A former Navy Chief Petty Officer was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

According to a release, 38-year-old Daniel Alan Puff thought he was negotiating with a mother to receive a sex act from her 13-year-old daughter, but was communicating with an undercover agent.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials say Puff contacted the undercover agent on March 29, 2022, and agreed to pay $60 in exchange for a sex act from the girl. The undercover agent and Puff then met up on March 30, 2022, at an agreed-upon meeting location in Chesapeake, which resulted in Puff being arrested.

While in police custody, officials say Puff deleted the text exchange from his phone and told officers that he was attempting to text someone else.

Puff was found guilty on January 26 of attempted coercion and enticement, attempted sex trafficking of a minor, obstruction of justice, and false statement to a law enforcement officer.